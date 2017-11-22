Canadiens vs. Predators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal hopes to end losing streak in Music City

The Montreal Canadiens have been their fair share of difficulties as of late, and it's affecting their position in the standings. Following last night's 3-1 loss at Dallas, the Canadiens (8-12-2) have now lost four in a row, and find themselves 14th place in the Eastern Conference. Tonight, they face off against the Nashville Predators, hoping to come away with the victory.

The Canadiens played a great defensive game last night, but all it took was 59 seconds late in the second to turn that around.

For rookie goaltender Lindgren, who has played eight straight games since Carey Price and Al Montoya went down, he has been eating up a lot of minutes during their prolonged absences. He is expected to finally get a rest this evening as Antti Niemi, claimed off waivers by Montreal on November 14, will get his first start. Niemi has bounced around this season, playing for both Pittsburgh and Florida before landing in Montreal. He played in relief of Lindgren Saturday against Toronto, allowing one goal on four shots.

Defenceman Shea Weber will be a game-time decision against the club that drafted him in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft. He sat out last night's contest with a lower body injury.

The Nashville Predators (12-6-2) are in a different position than the Canadiens. After reaching, but then losing, in the Stanley Cup Finals a year ago, they seemed poised for another run, currently third place in the Western Conference.

Coming off two straight wins versus Colorado and Winnipeg, the Predators will look to extend their home winning streak to five games in the month of November at Bridgestone Arena. Their current record of 7-1-1 at home is daunting for a Montreal team that is struggling.

Tonight's game will also be a reunion for a couple of former Habs defencemen playing their first games in Nashville versus their former club. P.K. Subban and defence partner Alexei Emelin will be in the lineup against Montreal. Subban's 16 points is good for second on the team to Filip Forsberg's 21, and is tied for third best in the NHL amongst defencemen.

Last season, the Canadiens and Predators faced off against each other twice, with Montreal winning both contests by a score of 2-1. In the first game, at Nashville, the visiting Habs prevailed on goals by Weber and captain Max Pacioretty. Then, in March, for P.K.'s return to the city that drafted him, Montreal tied the game midway through the third on Gallagher's goal, and then in the dying seconds, winger Paul Byron scored the game winning goal with only nine seconds left on the clock.

Puck drop is at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST.

In Canada: SN1 (English), RDS (French - Canadiens region)

In the Predators region: FS-TN

Elsewhere: NHL.tv/NHL GameCentre Live, NHL Center Ice

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Scratched: Byron Froese

Injuries: Ales Hemsky (concussion-like symptoms), David Schlemko (hand), Nikita Scherbak (lower body), Carey Price (lower body), Al Montoya (concussion), Arturri Lekhonen (lower body), Shea Weber (lower body - game time decision).

Nashville Predators projected lineup