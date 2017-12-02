Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Game preview, start time, Tale of the Tape, and how to watch

Montreal will look to sweep home-and-home series against Detroit.

The Montreal Canadiens are looking like they have a brand new identity, and are currently riding a season-high four-game winning streak. They will look to go for five when they face off against the same Detroit Red Wings team that they beat 6-3 on Thursday when the two travel for a play date Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens (12-12-3) jumped out to an early lead on Brendan Gallagher's redirected goal four minutes into the first period. It was his first of two on the evening as he continues to lead the team with 12 goals, and now has 99 goals in his NHL career.

Detroit (10-11-5) replied with two of their own before the end of the first when forwards Anthony Mantha and Tomas Tatar beat Carey Price. Despite playing on back-to-back nights, Price has yet to be beaten in his return from injury, going 4-0 and allowing just six goals through the streak.

Montreal pounced on Detroit's defence early in the second, getting two quick goals 43 seconds apart by rookie Charles Hudon and forward Andrew Shaw. Hudon's recorded his first marker since a two-goal performance on October 30 against Ottawa.

The Habs got themselves a two-goal cushion before the third period was done thanks to Alex Galchenyuk's sixth tally. Gallagher scored again, and captain Max Pacioretty rounded out the Canadiens' scoring in the game.

Playing the game without number-one centre Jonathan Drouin (lower body) and number-one defenceman Shea Weber (lower body), the Canadiens were a little nervous heading into Thursday's game. They called up forward Daniel Carr from the Laval Rocket, and he immediately made an impact, assisting on Gallagher's first of the night.

With the loss, Detroit has now extended their losing streak to six games, their highest of the season. They had a solid game against Montreal in their last game, but ran into a wall in Price. They outshot the Canadiens 31-25, with Anthony Mantha, their current point leader, leading the charge with four shots.

Saturday's rematch will be the second of four games between these Original Six teams this season. They won’t face off again until late March and early April.

With Montreal now in a playoff position for the first time since opening night, they look to continue their streak, and mow down anything and anyone that comes their way.