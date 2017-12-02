Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal looks to extend winning streak to five games.

After doubling up on the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 6-3 on Thursday night, the suddenly red-hot Montreal Canadiens will look to sweep the home-and-home as they visit the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

The Canadiens (12-12-3) are on a roll as of late, winning four in a row for the first time this season, and hope to make it five. On Thursday night in Detroit, Brendan Gallagher led the charge with a pair of goals, plus an assist for the first three-point game of the season for the 25-year-old winger. Gallagher's 12 goals currently lead the team, and his next tally will be career number 100 for him.

Charles Hudon, Andrew Shaw, Alex Galchenyuk and Max Pacioretty also scored for Montreal, and Carey Price made 28 saves for the victory. Price has gone 4-0 since his return from injury, and is also expected to start this evening's game.

For tonight’s game, forward Jonathan Drouin, who missed Thursday’s action is questionable to be back in the lineup, and defenceman Shea Weber, who has missed his team's last six games with a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision.

Blue-liner Brandon Davidson is also expected to be placed on waivers as of noon today.

For the Red Wings (10-11-5), their loss on Thursday was their sixth in a row (0-3-3), having not won since November 17 versus Buffalo. They had a solid outing from Quebec native Anthony Mantha, who had a goal and an assist versus his hometown team in a losing effort. Mantha and teammate Dylan Larkin are co-leaders in points for Detroit, each with 22 points through the team's first 26 games.

Montreal's winning streak is their longest since they won five in a row from March 25 to April 3 of last season. Their strong play has boosted them up to third place in the Atlantic Division, one point up on the rival Boston Bruins.

Puck drop at the Bell Centre is at 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST.

How to watch

In Canada: Sportsnet, Sportsnet Now (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Red Wings region: FS-D

Elsewhere: NHL.tv/NHL GameCentre Live, NHL Center Ice

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Scratched: Joe Morrow, Jakub Jerabek

Injuries: Ales Hemsky (concussion-like symptoms), Al Montoya (concussion), Nikita Scherbak (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Detroit Red Wings projected lineup