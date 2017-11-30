Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Streaking Habs travel to Motown for Original Six matchup versus Detroit.

Less than 24 hours after winning their third game in a row for the second time this month, the Montreal Canadiens travel to the Motor City for a game this evening against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Canadiens (11-12-3) faced off against the Ottawa Senators last night and started the game a little shakily. Just over four minutes into the game, while short-handed, Senators forward Mark Stone intercepted an Alex Galchenyuk pass and sprung loose before beating Carey Price upstairs for his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

The Habs battled back, and just under three minutes into the middle frame, forward Jonathan Drouin took a beautiful pass from blue-liner Karl Alzner and got a breakaway, but was hooked. On the penalty shot, he made no mistake and squeaked it through the five-hole uto tie the game up at one apiece. It was Montreal's first penalty-shot goal since current Flyer Dale Weise lit the lamp back on November 13, 2014 against the Boston Bruins.

A couple of minutes later, Andrew Shaw found a pinching Phillip Danault for his fourth goal of the season, and what was the eventual game-winner as the Habs took it 2-1, backed also by Price's 27 saves. Since his return from injury, the All-star has allowed only two goals on 103 shots.

With the win, Montreal has pulled within one point of the Bruins for third in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit (10-10-5) has been playing some up-and-down hockey this season, going winless in their last five games (0-2-3) and having not won since November 17 versus Buffalo. Their home record is 4-4-4, and in their last game, although they opened the scoring, they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings 4-1.

Forward Dylan Larkin leads the team with 21 points, while teammate Anthony Mantha has the team lead in goals with 11.

The Wings and Habs will be playing a home-and-home series against each other, with Detroit coming to visit the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

Last season, Montreal played Detroit five times, going 3-1-1 in the process. Price played three of the games, winning two, while counterparts Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek each played a couple of games, with rookie goaltender Jared Coreau getting the other, and earning a shutout.

Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber will miss his sixth straight contest, and Drouin, who's scored in back-to-back games, is out tonight. Daniel Carr was called up from the Laval Rocket to replace him for the game.

Puck drop at the Little Ceasars Arena is at 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST.

How to watch

In the Canadiens region: TSN2, TSNGO (English), RDS (French)
In the Red Wings region: FS-D
Elsewhere: NHL.tv/NHL GameCentre Live, NHL Center Ice

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Scratched: Victor Mete, Brandon Davidson

Injuries: Ales Hemsky (concussion-like symptoms), Al Montoya (concussion), Nikita Scherbak (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (lower body), Shea Weber (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Detroit Red Wings projected lineup

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories