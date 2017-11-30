Canadiens vs. Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Streaking Habs travel to Motown for Original Six matchup versus Detroit.

Less than 24 hours after winning their third game in a row for the second time this month, the Montreal Canadiens travel to the Motor City for a game this evening against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Canadiens (11-12-3) faced off against the Ottawa Senators last night and started the game a little shakily. Just over four minutes into the game, while short-handed, Senators forward Mark Stone intercepted an Alex Galchenyuk pass and sprung loose before beating Carey Price upstairs for his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

The Habs battled back, and just under three minutes into the middle frame, forward Jonathan Drouin took a beautiful pass from blue-liner Karl Alzner and got a breakaway, but was hooked. On the penalty shot, he made no mistake and squeaked it through the five-hole uto tie the game up at one apiece. It was Montreal's first penalty-shot goal since current Flyer Dale Weise lit the lamp back on November 13, 2014 against the Boston Bruins.

A couple of minutes later, Andrew Shaw found a pinching Phillip Danault for his fourth goal of the season, and what was the eventual game-winner as the Habs took it 2-1, backed also by Price's 27 saves. Since his return from injury, the All-star has allowed only two goals on 103 shots.

With the win, Montreal has pulled within one point of the Bruins for third in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit (10-10-5) has been playing some up-and-down hockey this season, going winless in their last five games (0-2-3) and having not won since November 17 versus Buffalo. Their home record is 4-4-4, and in their last game, although they opened the scoring, they were beaten by the Los Angeles Kings 4-1.

Forward Dylan Larkin leads the team with 21 points, while teammate Anthony Mantha has the team lead in goals with 11.

The Wings and Habs will be playing a home-and-home series against each other, with Detroit coming to visit the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

Last season, Montreal played Detroit five times, going 3-1-1 in the process. Price played three of the games, winning two, while counterparts Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek each played a couple of games, with rookie goaltender Jared Coreau getting the other, and earning a shutout.

Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber will miss his sixth straight contest, and Drouin, who's scored in back-to-back games, is out tonight. Daniel Carr was called up from the Laval Rocket to replace him for the game.

Puck drop at the Little Ceasars Arena is at 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST.

How to watch

In the Canadiens region: TSN2, TSNGO (English), RDS (French)

In the Red Wings region: FS-D

Elsewhere: NHL.tv/NHL GameCentre Live, NHL Center Ice

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Scratched: Victor Mete, Brandon Davidson

Injuries: Ales Hemsky (concussion-like symptoms), Al Montoya (concussion), Nikita Scherbak (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (lower body), Shea Weber (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Detroit Red Wings projected lineup