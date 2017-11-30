Canadiens vs. Red Wings Top Six Minutes: April, here we come!

The Montreal Canadiens finally find themselves in the playoff picture following a 6-3 win over Detroit

First Period

  • One point out of a playoff spot? Challenge accepted.
  • Tripping penalty against Luke Glendening! Alright, powerplay, let’s see whatcha got.
  • Not much, apparently.
  • JK, BRENDAN GALLAGHER GETS A TIP! 1-0 MONTREAL!
  • Ouch. Anthony Mantha makes it 1-1 after not much time. Bye, bye, momentum.
  • And Phillip Danault immediately takes a high sticking penalty. ‘Kay.
  • Was that a delay of game? It was totally a delay of game.
  • It IS delay of game! Habs powerplay yet again.
  • Detroit gets their 3478th odd man rush on the powerplay. Price makes his 3478th save on the odd man rush.
  • CAREY PRICE, YOU ARE SPECTACULAR.
  • Jacob de la Rose gets called on a penalty, and the Red Wings show Montreal what a powerplay should probably look like. 2-1 DET, four minutes to go.

Second Period

  • The period has barely started and Charles Hudon is called for interference. Lovely.
  • Excuse me, sir, get off #31.
  • CHARLES HUDON! 2-2 courtesy of nifty work from Brendan Gallagher and Victor Mete. Raise your hand if you thought this game was going to be a sleeper.
  • Andrew Shaw goes top corner and get the lead less than a minute after their second goal! It’s nice when it’s us. 3-2 Montreal.
  • Montreal seems to have found the things that make the skates move.
  • Alex Galchenyuk from de la Rose! 4-2 Habs with a couple minutes to go. Thanks for the icing, Detroit.

Third Period

  • Third frame kicks off with a ton of speed. This ain't gonna be easy.
  • Mete has looked great tonight. He should score a goal.
  • Or just give one to Gally! Two for #11, 5-2 Montreal.
  • Habs powerplay out with less than five minutes left.
  • Max Pacioretty! 6-2.
  • Did Carey Price just make a cartwheel save? I think he did.
  • Womp. Frans Nielsen makes it 6-3 on the man advantage for Detroit.
  • Let’s just hang on for two, okay?
  • Mission accomplished. Habs win 6-3. How many days until playoff hockey?!

Highlight of the night

EOTP 3 Stars

3. Saving bacon! Inspiring confidence!

2. It’s nice to be able to repurpose a narrative now and then

3. Hitting the quota

