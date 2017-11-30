Canadiens vs. Red Wings Top Six Minutes: April, here we come!

The Montreal Canadiens finally find themselves in the playoff picture following a 6-3 win over Detroit

First Period

One point out of a playoff spot? Challenge accepted.

Tripping penalty against Luke Glendening! Alright, powerplay, let’s see whatcha got.

Not much, apparently.

JK, BRENDAN GALLAGHER GETS A TIP! 1-0 MONTREAL!

Ouch. Anthony Mantha makes it 1-1 after not much time. Bye, bye, momentum.

And Phillip Danault immediately takes a high sticking penalty. ‘Kay.

Was that a delay of game? It was totally a delay of game.

It IS delay of game! Habs powerplay yet again.

Detroit gets their 3478th odd man rush on the powerplay. Price makes his 3478th save on the odd man rush.

CAREY PRICE, YOU ARE SPECTACULAR.

Jacob de la Rose gets called on a penalty, and the Red Wings show Montreal what a powerplay should probably look like. 2-1 DET, four minutes to go.

Second Period

The period has barely started and Charles Hudon is called for interference. Lovely.

Excuse me, sir, get off #31.

CHARLES HUDON! 2-2 courtesy of nifty work from Brendan Gallagher and Victor Mete. Raise your hand if you thought this game was going to be a sleeper.

Andrew Shaw goes top corner and get the lead less than a minute after their second goal! It’s nice when it’s us. 3-2 Montreal.

Montreal seems to have found the things that make the skates move.

Alex Galchenyuk from de la Rose! 4-2 Habs with a couple minutes to go. Thanks for the icing, Detroit.

Third Period

Third frame kicks off with a ton of speed. This ain't gonna be easy.

Mete has looked great tonight. He should score a goal.

Or just give one to Gally! Two for #11, 5-2 Montreal.

Habs powerplay out with less than five minutes left.

Max Pacioretty! 6-2.

Did Carey Price just make a cartwheel save? I think he did.

Womp. Frans Nielsen makes it 6-3 on the man advantage for Detroit.

Let’s just hang on for two, okay?

Mission accomplished. Habs win 6-3. How many days until playoff hockey?!

Highlight of the night

Jacob de la Rose does the work down low, Alex Galchenyuk roofs his 6th goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/roWKhnM1iO — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 1, 2017

EOTP 3 Stars

3. Saving bacon! Inspiring confidence!

2. It’s nice to be able to repurpose a narrative now and then

3. Hitting the quota