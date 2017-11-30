Canadiens vs. Red Wings Top Six Minutes: April, here we come!
The Montreal Canadiens finally find themselves in the playoff picture following a 6-3 win over Detroit
First Period
- One point out of a playoff spot? Challenge accepted.
- Tripping penalty against Luke Glendening! Alright, powerplay, let’s see whatcha got.
- Not much, apparently.
- JK, BRENDAN GALLAGHER GETS A TIP! 1-0 MONTREAL!
- Ouch. Anthony Mantha makes it 1-1 after not much time. Bye, bye, momentum.
- And Phillip Danault immediately takes a high sticking penalty. ‘Kay.
- Was that a delay of game? It was totally a delay of game.
- It IS delay of game! Habs powerplay yet again.
- Detroit gets their 3478th odd man rush on the powerplay. Price makes his 3478th save on the odd man rush.
- CAREY PRICE, YOU ARE SPECTACULAR.
- Jacob de la Rose gets called on a penalty, and the Red Wings show Montreal what a powerplay should probably look like. 2-1 DET, four minutes to go.
Second Period
- The period has barely started and Charles Hudon is called for interference. Lovely.
- Excuse me, sir, get off #31.
- CHARLES HUDON! 2-2 courtesy of nifty work from Brendan Gallagher and Victor Mete. Raise your hand if you thought this game was going to be a sleeper.
- Andrew Shaw goes top corner and get the lead less than a minute after their second goal! It’s nice when it’s us. 3-2 Montreal.
- Montreal seems to have found the things that make the skates move.
- Alex Galchenyuk from de la Rose! 4-2 Habs with a couple minutes to go. Thanks for the icing, Detroit.
Third Period
- Third frame kicks off with a ton of speed. This ain't gonna be easy.
- Mete has looked great tonight. He should score a goal.
- Or just give one to Gally! Two for #11, 5-2 Montreal.
- Habs powerplay out with less than five minutes left.
- Max Pacioretty! 6-2.
- Did Carey Price just make a cartwheel save? I think he did.
- Womp. Frans Nielsen makes it 6-3 on the man advantage for Detroit.
- Let’s just hang on for two, okay?
- Mission accomplished. Habs win 6-3. How many days until playoff hockey?!
Highlight of the night
Jacob de la Rose does the work down low, Alex Galchenyuk roofs his 6th goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/roWKhnM1iO— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 1, 2017
EOTP 3 Stars
3. Saving bacon! Inspiring confidence!
2. It’s nice to be able to repurpose a narrative now and then
3. Hitting the quota
-
