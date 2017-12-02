Canadiens vs. Red Wings Top Six Minutes: There’s a lot of fight left in this team
Paul Byron gets his first career hat trick.
First Period
- The Habs are going for their fifth straight win with Carey Price back in tip-top form between the pipes
- Habs are having a strong start to this game - capitalizing on every mistake the Wings make
- Still quite a few empty seats in the Bell Centre
- Paul Byron opens the scoring with yet another beautiful breakaway goal. Seriously, this guy is unreal
- Just 32 seconds later, Nicolas Deslauriers gets his first of the season and his first in the CH
- Man Detroit looks like hot garbage
- Carey Price is a god among men
- Brendan Gallagher is playing with fire - he’s all over the ice tonight. He’s scoring - book it
- Tomas Plekanec finishes off the first period with a heck of a chance
Second Period
- Paul. Fricken. Byron.
- And another! Shorthanded goal by Jacob de la Rose following a solid defensive play by Shea Weber (shocking) and a great pass by Deslauriers
- Max Pacioretty is handed a penalty. As he’s wiping his visor he hears banging on the glass beside him, turns to look and then waves enthusiastically at the young girl sporting a Habs sweater on the other side
- Kid Hud! What a fake out
- Petr Mrazek is pulled, Jimmy Howard now in
- Byron gets another and his first career hat trick! Ty Calgary
Third Period
- The Habs are playing like a team possessed - it’s amazing
- BOOM Gallagher scores from a nice feed from Pleky and it is officially 7-0
- Hoo boy, Jordie Benn adds to the Habs’ tally - I think they’re dead already, boys. Maybe just ride the rest out
- Alex Galchenyuk with four points so far tonight, DLR with three, Gallagher with six shots - more of this please
- They ruined Price’s shutout and then a fan threw an octopus on the ice. This is why people don’t like you, Detroit
- Why I love Daniel Carr: he scores his first of the season but doesn’t celebrate due to this being an absolute blow out of a game
- It. Just. Keeps. Coming. Andrew Shaw scores with a pretty weak shot and the score is 10-1
- The Habs no longer celebrating, Wings are just so defeated
- Canadiens win their fifth game in a row and by golly, things are looking up
Highlight of the night
Paul Byron has his hat trick goal, and it's a rout in Montreal pic.twitter.com/FrCBjUEfM0— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 3, 2017
EOTP 3 Stars
3. Lesson learned it seems
2. He did a lot of skating for that hat trick!
1. How about two plates full?
-
