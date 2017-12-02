Canadiens vs. Red Wings Top Six Minutes: There’s a lot of fight left in this team

Paul Byron gets his first career hat trick.

First Period

The Habs are going for their fifth straight win with Carey Price back in tip-top form between the pipes

Habs are having a strong start to this game - capitalizing on every mistake the Wings make

Still quite a few empty seats in the Bell Centre

Paul Byron opens the scoring with yet another beautiful breakaway goal. Seriously, this guy is unreal

Just 32 seconds later, Nicolas Deslauriers gets his first of the season and his first in the CH

Man Detroit looks like hot garbage

Carey Price is a god among men

Brendan Gallagher is playing with fire - he’s all over the ice tonight. He’s scoring - book it

Tomas Plekanec finishes off the first period with a heck of a chance

Second Period

Paul. Fricken. Byron.

And another! Shorthanded goal by Jacob de la Rose following a solid defensive play by Shea Weber (shocking) and a great pass by Deslauriers

Max Pacioretty is handed a penalty. As he’s wiping his visor he hears banging on the glass beside him, turns to look and then waves enthusiastically at the young girl sporting a Habs sweater on the other side

Kid Hud! What a fake out

Petr Mrazek is pulled, Jimmy Howard now in

Byron gets another and his first career hat trick! Ty Calgary

Third Period

The Habs are playing like a team possessed - it’s amazing

BOOM Gallagher scores from a nice feed from Pleky and it is officially 7-0

Hoo boy, Jordie Benn adds to the Habs’ tally - I think they’re dead already, boys. Maybe just ride the rest out

Alex Galchenyuk with four points so far tonight, DLR with three, Gallagher with six shots - more of this please

They ruined Price’s shutout and then a fan threw an octopus on the ice. This is why people don’t like you, Detroit

Why I love Daniel Carr: he scores his first of the season but doesn’t celebrate due to this being an absolute blow out of a game

It. Just. Keeps. Coming. Andrew Shaw scores with a pretty weak shot and the score is 10-1

The Habs no longer celebrating, Wings are just so defeated

Canadiens win their fifth game in a row and by golly, things are looking up

Highlight of the night

Paul Byron has his hat trick goal, and it's a rout in Montreal pic.twitter.com/FrCBjUEfM0 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 3, 2017

EOTP 3 Stars

3. Lesson learned it seems

2. He did a lot of skating for that hat trick!

1. How about two plates full?