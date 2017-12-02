Canadiens vs. Red Wings Top Six Minutes: There’s a lot of fight left in this team

Paul Byron gets his first career hat trick.

First Period

  • The Habs are going for their fifth straight win with Carey Price back in tip-top form between the pipes
  • Habs are having a strong start to this game - capitalizing on every mistake the Wings make
  • Still quite a few empty seats in the Bell Centre
  • Paul Byron opens the scoring with yet another beautiful breakaway goal. Seriously, this guy is unreal
  • Just 32 seconds later, Nicolas Deslauriers gets his first of the season and his first in the CH
  • Man Detroit looks like hot garbage
  • Carey Price is a god among men
  • Brendan Gallagher is playing with fire - he’s all over the ice tonight. He’s scoring - book it
  • Tomas Plekanec finishes off the first period with a heck of a chance

Second Period

  • Paul. Fricken. Byron.
  • And another! Shorthanded goal by Jacob de la Rose following a solid defensive play by Shea Weber (shocking) and a great pass by Deslauriers
  • Max Pacioretty is handed a penalty. As he’s wiping his visor he hears banging on the glass beside him, turns to look and then waves enthusiastically at the young girl sporting a Habs sweater on the other side
  • Kid Hud! What a fake out
  • Petr Mrazek is pulled, Jimmy Howard now in
  • Byron gets another and his first career hat trick! Ty Calgary

Third Period

  • The Habs are playing like a team possessed - it’s amazing
  • BOOM Gallagher scores from a nice feed from Pleky and it is officially 7-0
  • Hoo boy, Jordie Benn adds to the Habs’ tally - I think they’re dead already, boys. Maybe just ride the rest out
  • Alex Galchenyuk with four points so far tonight, DLR with three, Gallagher with six shots - more of this please
  • They ruined Price’s shutout and then a fan threw an octopus on the ice. This is why people don’t like you, Detroit
  • Why I love Daniel Carr: he scores his first of the season but doesn’t celebrate due to this being an absolute blow out of a game
  • It. Just. Keeps. Coming. Andrew Shaw scores with a pretty weak shot and the score is 10-1
  • The Habs no longer celebrating, Wings are just so defeated
  • Canadiens win their fifth game in a row and by golly, things are looking up

Highlight of the night

EOTP 3 Stars

3. Lesson learned it seems

2. He did a lot of skating for that hat trick!

1. How about two plates full?

