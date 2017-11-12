Canadiens vs. Sabres 5 Takeaways: Charlie Lindgren, Max Pacioretty help scratch out a win

Montreal has now won four out its last five games.

1. Friends. How many of us have them?

In the first period, ex-Habs defenceman Josh Gorges ran over Brendan Gallagher. Considering how brutal it was, you'd have never guessed (or maybe you would) that the former was the latter's teammate and landlord once upon a time.

Gorges eventually had to answer to Jordie Benn with a fight. If you want to rewatch it, to the tune of "Eye of the Tiger," well, here.

Jordie Benn and Josh Gorges throwin' knuckles set to the tune of Eye of the Tiger. ENJOY! pic.twitter.com/4hwtJsj7hG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 12, 2017

It also wasn't as fun a night for two other ex-Habs. Nathan Beaulieu's "defensive tactics" on Alex Galchenyuk in the first period almost blew up in his face (but he did play over 21 minutes while blocking two shots). Benoit Pouliot also didn't take the overtime winner from Max Pacioretty all that well.

More like Benoit BooHooliot amirite? pic.twitter.com/QxUVy7BCW8 — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

2. Charlie Lindgren once again held his own

The Canadiens turned to Lindgren once Carey Price went down, and he's been solid between the pipes since. He made 35 saves in the win over Buffalo and allowed just one goal, from Ryan O'Reilly.

Lindgren even gets a pass on allowing that one because no Canadiens defenceman even picked him up. Karl Alzner sprawled himself just outside the blue paint to cover ... a ghost?

Nobody knew where the puck was except Ryan O’Reilly… 1-0 #Sabres vs. the #Habs pic.twitter.com/lYlNCEzpoh — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

The goaltender now has a record of 3-1-0, a goals-against average of 1.24, and a .964 save percentage. His parents were happy after the overtime winner, and he certainly earned the Hockey Night in Canada towel post-game.

3. What do the Canadiens do in goal?

The Canadiens had already called up Zachary Fucale to back up Lindgren prior to them officially announcing that Al Montoya was sidelined indefinitely with a concussion. We all know that Price has been out of commission for the last little while.

Once Price and Montoya are healthy, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Canadiens go back to that tandem, but Lindgren has really made his case that he's ready for the bright lights of the National Hockey League, at the very least as a backup goaltender. The Canadiens will have no problem riding the hot hand of Lindgren for as long as they have to in the meantime.

4. A two-point night for Max Pacioretty, but that's not all

Max Pacioretty has three goals in his last five games, including the record-breaking 10th overtime goal of his career from Saturday night. It's the most ever by a Canadiens player, surpassing legends Howie Morenz and Aurele Joliat, who had nine each.

Nice hands, Captain.

Max Pacioretty with the OT Winner for the second straight Saturday night. Not clutch though… #Habs pic.twitter.com/qfEfdfV1uF — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

Each of Pacioretty's goals in that span have been game-winning goals. He had seven game-winners all of last season so he's almost halfway to his 2016-17 tally. That seven-game pointless streak he had near the beginning of the season seems so long ago now. The captain now has 11 points in 10 games.

Patches also led the team with a game-high nine shots and got an assist on the Andrew Shaw goal in the third period. His confidence has returned, thankfully, for the Canadiens.

5. Heat check

Natural Stat Trick

The Sabres were more dangerous in front of the Habs’ net, and they got their goal to Lindgren's left following a goalmouth scramble. The Canadiens, however, weathered through the 35 shots allowed by the Sabres; the fourth-worst offence in the league.

The Canadiens' offence hasn't been nearly as anemic as what we saw at the beginning of the season, and had some goals counted against Minnesota on Thursday, we'd be raving about a near-perfect week for the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge.