Canadiens vs. Sabres game recap: A much needed win

Max Pacioretty scores the OT winner for the second straight Saturday

Max Pacioretty scored his team-record 10th overtime winning goal as the Montreal Canadiens came from behind to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

HockeyStats.ca

Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves, plus a key poke check in overtime to bounce back after his first NHL loss on Thursday. The Canadiens have now won six of their last eight games and seven of their last 10.

In the opening minutes of the period, Alex Galchenyuk got behind two former teammates in Nathan Beaulieu and Josh Gorges but couldn’t beat Chad Johnson, who got the start as the Sabres played their second game in two nights.

Alex Galchenyuk gets behind Nathan Beaulieu and Josh Gorges but Chad Johnson closes the door. #Habs pic.twitter.com/KItYswVej3 — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

A little bit later in the frame, Jordie Benn took exception to a hit by Josh Gorges on his former roommate Brendan Gallagher and it led to a surprisingly fiery fight.

Josh Gorges and Jordie Benn had a pretty good fight is something I don’t think I ever thought I’d say… #Habs #Sabres pic.twitter.com/cM2GSt74Hl — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

The Canadiens were dominated pretty heavily in the first period as the Sabres used three power plays to open up a 17-7 edge in shots. The Canadiens did a good job of killing those off until the final seconds of the period. Lindgren was instrumental in a lot of that.

Four Montreal defenders collapsed down low, allowing Ryan O’Reilly to find a bit of free space to the left of Lindgren. The puck then found O’Reilly (and no one else knew where it was) and he had one of the easier goals he will score. There were only six seconds remaining in the period.

Nobody knew where the puck was except Ryan O’Reilly… 1-0 #Sabres vs. the #Habs pic.twitter.com/lYlNCEzpoh — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

Normally allowing a goal that late in the period is a death knell for a team, but the second period was even as the Canadiens didn’t allow the game to get away from them.

The shots were 11-11 in the period and near the end of the frame, you could sense the game coming to Montreal a little bit as the Sabres were maybe feeling the effect of playing the night before.

Max Pacioretty with a nice give and go with Brendan Gallagher but Johnson with the big save. #Habs pic.twitter.com/5fwIJGZaBv — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

In the final minute of the second period, Jack Eichel took a penalty for slashing that bled into the third period, and the Canadiens took advantage.

Jonathan Drouin took a shot from the point that was tipped by Andrew Shaw for his fourth goal of the season. Shaw in front of the net has been a huge difference maker on the power play, and he once again was rewarded.

Jonathan Drouin with the shot, Andrew Shaw with the great screen (maybe tip?) and it’s 1-1 #Habs pic.twitter.com/ZRIRZhRTq5 — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

The Canadiens would keep pushing after that goal as the two teams traded some chances back and forth but the game would go into overtime.

After the referees let some things go in the final minute of the third period, it looked like the Canadiens would be called for a penalty in overtime when Jonathan Drouin high sticked Marco Scandella but it was actually after a follow through and the call was corrected.

Pacioretty would then score his second straight Saturday night overtime winner seconds after Eichel had a chance at the other end.

Max Pacioretty with the OT Winner for the second straight Saturday night. Not clutch though… #Habs pic.twitter.com/qfEfdfV1uF — Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017

After the goal Benoit Pouliot shoved Pacioretty, but nothing more came of it as Phillip Danault quickly rushed to his captain’s defence. Since the rest of the team was coming to celebrate the winner, Pouliot would have found himself greatly outnumbered and wisely skated back to the locker room.

Thoughts