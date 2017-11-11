Canadiens vs. Sabres Top Six Minutes: An ugly two points
Canadiens vs. Sabres Top Six Minutes: An ugly two points
Not pretty, but it’s a win!
Pre-Game
- The Sabres played last night, and Montreal is getting their two stars back, this should be a romp right?
- Oh hey Admiral Ackbar what are you doing here?
- Will Jonathan Drouin keep his pants on this game?
First Period
- Last non-hockey thought for this game, thinking of my family and friends who are serving and have served their country, lest we forget their sacrifices.
- I was wondering if Buffalo could ice an entire starting line up of former Habs, but came up short by two forwards.
- On the plus side seeing a pairing of Josh Gorges and Nathan Beaulieu excites me, may Jonathan Drouin feast on their errors tonight.
- Sure Charles Hudon closed his hand on the puck, but he is a blessed child and I disagree with this obvious rule.
- Despite several years of loyalty in Montreal, the Habs faithful is turning Beaulieu into BOOOOOlieu
- That’s a bit of a gross hit by Gorges on Gallagher, and the ensuing fight with Jordie Benn is not one I expected.
- 6 seconds left and Ryan O’Reilly finds a loose puck around Charlie Lindgren and we all head to the intermission very sad.
Second Period
- Seriously, Montreal I wouldn’t recommend giving up power plays like this, sooner or later it comes back to bite you.
- And of course the news about Al Montoya breaks during the game, get well soon Cubano.
- Now I’m not an NHL coach, but getting doubled up in shots by a bad team playing on a back to back seems less than ideal.
- It’s only a 1-0 game, yet for some reason this deficit feels many goals larger than that, hoping I’m wrong.
- Things aren’t much rosier in the AHL, as the Rocket in the second period blew a 3-0 lead.
- Also I’m still waiting for the inevitable Evander Kane temper tantrum in this game, he’s always due for at least one.
- A power play! Please make it count Habs
Third Period
- Whew, potential crisis averted!
- Oh not the Habs, my chili was done cooking and now I get to eat it all.
- The Sabres broadcast is sponsored by “Outlet Liquor” and I wonder how much business they receive given the perpetual misery of the Buffalo sports world.
- HOW YOU DROUIN BUFFALO(I guess Andrew Shaw got this goal, and that’s cool too)
- And then Paul Byron nearly makes it a 2-1 game!
- BEHOLD THE POWER OF CHILI!
- I want a ten hour loop of Drouin making extremely pretty cross ice passes, my birthday is next month...Make this happen folks.
- It’s funny even in scrambles I currently have more faith in Lindgren than I have in any other goalie so far this year.
- It wouldn’t be a Sabres/Habs game if it wasn’t low scoring, moderately boring, and going to extra time.
Overtime
- I appreciate the work that Claude Julien
- has done for Montreal, but not starting Drouin in OT perplexes me all the time.
- In a strange bit of providence, the officials actually overturned a bad call!
- JUST IN TIME FOR THAT GOAL BY MAX PACIORETTY
Highlight of the night
A good view of the Shaw tip #Habs pic.twitter.com/FNPFsBzDYZ— Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 12, 2017
EOTP 3 Stars
3. Some unexpected events
2. It was worth a shot I guess
1. Captain Clutch
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012