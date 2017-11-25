Canadiens vs. Sabres Top Six Minutes: Carey Price brings a clean sheet in his return

He’s back!

Pre Game

PRICE IS BACK!!!

This is all we really have to know today.

First Period

Mete played that as a veteran defender.

Bloody Swedes, their goalies are everywhere.

Ristolainen hits Price, who falls over. I am sure a few Montreal hearts stopped there.

And no call from the refs.

Galchenyuk with sweet moves, but with a pass instead of a shot.

Power play Montreal after a Gallagher steal and set up.

Jeff Petry with a strike... I mean a GOAL! 1-0 Home Team.

Second Period

Gallagher is probably the best Montreal skater at the moment.

Buffalo has really upped the game here at the start of the second.

Huge save by Carey Price, who looks good.

Power play after Jerabek was taken down.

This is more like the normal PowerKill™️

This game is putting me to sleep.

Goalchenyuk!!!!! 2-0

Price looks more calm the longer the game goes on. (The 2-0 lead might help)

Third Period

“Liam Neeson is in the building”

I am also out of ice cream...

It feels like a different Carey Price compared to before the injury.

Jerabek is a great signing.

Plekanec on a breakaway but the big Swede saves for Buffalo.

Hudon sets up Gallagher at the far post and puck goes wide....!

Shaw to the box, but Lord Byron scores a short-handed beauty. 3-0

Once more... Liam Neeson!

Empty net Buffalo!

Some things never change - Montreal still fear the empty net goalie.

Buffalo goal... OVERTURNED!!!

And I am off to watch some cricket after this game, it’s the Ashes after all.

Highlight of the night

Paul Byron snags an errant pass by Jack Eichel, beats Robin Lehner while shorthanded pic.twitter.com/oOo25UUVfi — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 26, 2017

EOTP 3 Stars

3. An action shot of Paul Byron on his short-handed break

2. The Sabres should offer a three-year contract!

1. To the daredevil MauricioMTL, who got very lucky to not be targeted by Liam Neeson.