Canadiens vs. Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Surging Canadiens face division rival Ottawa on Wednesday night.

After a roller coaster beginning to the season, it finally looks as though the Montreal Canadiens (10-12-3) are getting into a rhythm. They've won their last two games, and have only allowed one goal thanks in large part to the return of all-star goaltender Carey Price, who has turned aside 73 of 74 shots since coming back from injury.

Wednesday night, they have a game against a division rival Ottawa Senators (8-8-6) team that has been struggling as of late, and currently find themselves mired in a six-game losing streak. They haven't won since back-to-back 4-3 victories against the Colorado Avalanche in Sweden on November 10 and 11.

In Montreal's last game on Monday, they jumped out of the gate quick, scoring two quick goals less than five minutes apart in the first period. Forwards Brendan Gallagher and Jonathan Drouin got the goals. For Gallagher, he scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season, which also tied his season total for the entire 2016-17 season through 64 games. Drouin also snapped an eight-game goalless streak for the second time this season.

Although Blue Jackets rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois cut the lead in half, it was Price up to his usual self that helped preserve the lead. Andrew Shaw potted an empty netter to seal the game 3-1, and end Columbus' six-game winning streak. Team captain Max Pacioretty assisted on Shaw's goal, ending a six-game pointless streak.

The Senators have been a team unable to find their groove, but have not played since Saturday night. In that game, they faced the New York Islanders. New York forward Jordan Eberle's ninth goal of the season with just under six minutes left in the game stood as the eventual game winner as they edged Ottawa 2-1. Matt Duchene, playing in his eighth game with the Senators since coming over in the huge blockbuster trade with Colorado and Nashville, scored his first goal and first point with his new team. He now has one goal in eight games, and is a disappointing minus-10 since the trade.

Shea Weber, out of the lineup since their 6-0 shutout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 18, will miss a fifth consecutive game.

The match ups between Montreal and Ottawa have become very heated affairs over the last few years, ever since former Canadien Lars Eller was laid out by former Senator Eric Gryba in the first game of the playoffs back in 2013.

The last time these two teams met, forwards Charles Hudon and Artturi Lehkonen each had a couple of goals and the Canadiens beat Ottawa by an 8-3 score at the Canadian Tire Centre. Al Montoya backstopped 25 saves for the victory.

Senators captain Erik Karlsson, who has 17 points in 17 games, was a career-low minus-6 in the game. Goaltender Craig Anderson allowed six goals on 15 shots. His backup, and former Hab Mike Condon will get the start on Wednesday evening.

Puck drop at the Bell Centre is at 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST.

How to watch

In Canada: SN (English) RDS (French - regional)

Elsewhere: NHL.tv/NHL GameCentre Live, NHL Center Ice

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Scratched: Brandon Davidson, Victor Mete

Injuries: Ales Hemsky (concussion-like symptoms), Al Montoya (concussion), Nikita Scherbak (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (lower body), Shea Weber (lower body).

Ottawa Senators projected lineup