Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: Sens Danault what hit them

Two minutes after Jonathan Drouin tied the game on a penalty shot, Phillip Danault notched the game winner as the Habs topped the Senators 2-1.

Pre-Game

Oh boy the Senators, the rivalry that isn’t a rivalry but still kind of is.

Mark Recchi night at the Bell - good for him.

I still have mixed feelings thanks to his accusing the Habs of embellishing an injury when Max Pacioretty broke his neck, but I’ll put that aside for tonight.

Recchs looks like he could still snap a few goals in.

Gotta love that crowd pop for Saku Koivu.

Carey Price in net - the good one, I hope.

First Period

WHOA Chucky looks alive!

David Schlemko sighting.

Oh, Galchenyuk, why?

Shorthanded goals are embarassing, and Montreal needs to stop letting Ottawa do this.

Deslauriers wants to chuck knuckles.

The TCB (Tomas, Charles and Brendan) line is takin’ care of business right now.

GET AWAY FROM CAREY PRICE!

Shorthanded two-on-one for Ottawa. Can we start declining penalties?

Second half of this period has slowed down.

Second Period

Shaw takes a penalty to start the frame.

Byron getting a rush on the PK, but no goal.

Still, a good night for shorthanded specialists...

Time for the most exciting play in hockey.

Drouin with the penalty shot goal, we got a tie game.

That goal woke up the Habs.

We’re ahead!

Carey Price looks humongous when the play is behind the net and he covers both posts with ease.

Charles Hudon is so sneaky with that stick, breaks up a lot of plays.

Less subtle with the lumber is Jordie Benn, who gets two for slashing.

Carey Price: elite penalty killer.

So far, in his first game as a Habs’ defenceman, David Schlemko looks just fine.

Third Period

The baby-Habs have lost to the baby-Sens. Hope that’s not an omen.

Follow the bouncing puck... off the post (whew!).

Finally back in Ottawa territory.

PING.

Hudon is due for a goal. He’s doing everything but scoring.

Damnit - there he goes (Hudon), off to the room after blocking a shot.

This one-goal lead is tense.

Where did that puck come from?

More importantly - where did that Carey Price come from?

Hudon is back, and up to his old, excellent self.

Carey Price glove save, no extra flair needed.

Missed chances on empty nets make me nervous.

Three game winning streak!

Highlight of the night