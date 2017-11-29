Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: Sens Danault what hit them
Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: Sens Danault what hit them
Two minutes after Jonathan Drouin tied the game on a penalty shot, Phillip Danault notched the game winner as the Habs topped the Senators 2-1.
Pre-Game
- Oh boy the Senators, the rivalry that isn’t a rivalry but still kind of is.
- Mark Recchi night at the Bell - good for him.
- I still have mixed feelings thanks to his accusing the Habs of embellishing an injury when Max Pacioretty broke his neck, but I’ll put that aside for tonight.
- Recchs looks like he could still snap a few goals in.
- Gotta love that crowd pop for Saku Koivu.
- Carey Price in net - the good one, I hope.
First Period
- WHOA Chucky looks alive!
- David Schlemko sighting.
- Oh, Galchenyuk, why?
- Shorthanded goals are embarassing, and Montreal needs to stop letting Ottawa do this.
- Deslauriers wants to chuck knuckles.
- The TCB (Tomas, Charles and Brendan) line is takin’ care of business right now.
- GET AWAY FROM CAREY PRICE!
- Shorthanded two-on-one for Ottawa. Can we start declining penalties?
- Second half of this period has slowed down.
Second Period
- Shaw takes a penalty to start the frame.
- Byron getting a rush on the PK, but no goal.
- Still, a good night for shorthanded specialists...
- Time for the most exciting play in hockey.
- Drouin with the penalty shot goal, we got a tie game.
- That goal woke up the Habs.
- We’re ahead!
- Carey Price looks humongous when the play is behind the net and he covers both posts with ease.
- Charles Hudon is so sneaky with that stick, breaks up a lot of plays.
- Less subtle with the lumber is Jordie Benn, who gets two for slashing.
- Carey Price: elite penalty killer.
- So far, in his first game as a Habs’ defenceman, David Schlemko looks just fine.
Third Period
- The baby-Habs have lost to the baby-Sens. Hope that’s not an omen.
- Follow the bouncing puck... off the post (whew!).
- Finally back in Ottawa territory.
- PING.
- Hudon is due for a goal. He’s doing everything but scoring.
- Damnit - there he goes (Hudon), off to the room after blocking a shot.
- This one-goal lead is tense.
- Where did that puck come from?
- More importantly - where did that Carey Price come from?
- Hudon is back, and up to his old, excellent self.
- Carey Price glove save, no extra flair needed.
- Missed chances on empty nets make me nervous.
- Three game winning streak!
Highlight of the night
Jonathan Drouin on the penalty shot to tie the game at 1-1 #Habs pic.twitter.com/fnYl8ziKKX— Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 30, 2017
