Canadiens vs. Stars Top Six Minutes: Benn there, done that
You’re not suffering deja-vu; a missed call and a short confidence meltdown was all it took for Montreal to lose its grasp on what had been a good game.
Pre-Game
- Habs have beat Dallas in their last three meetings, here’s hoping for a fourth.
- That said, a win might not necessarily make me feel better about this team.
- No Price, no Weber, no problem - right?
- Oh Bishop is playing - what’s the over under on how many times they call him ‘Big Ben Bishop?’
- Game on!
First Period
- Is it me or is the line blender on and the game is five minutes old?
- Why are you yelling, Craig Button?
- Jordie Benn gets two minutes for hugging a former teammate.
- Penalty. Killed.
- Bad offside, Shawzer.
- I miss Radulov. So much fun to watch.
- Lindgren, wow.
- Bad penalty, Plex...
- Lindgren... WOW!
- Penalty. Killed. Again.
- Davidson looks really good and I can’t tell if he’s having a good night or if there’s just nobody better in a white sweater.
- Seriously, Button, relax.
- Radulov doesn’t like family friction? I wanted a Battle of the Benns!
- Good guy Hudon drawing the call by hustling to the net.
- Drouin with the backcheck... someone check his skates for rocket boosters.
- Not a bad first period, that.
Second Period
- Craig Button is apparently still foregoing a chair preferring his soap box for this game.
- Lindgren made Pateryn sad with that awesome save.
- There may have been more pucks over the glass in this game than there are fans at the American Airlines Center.
- Great pressure by Habs. Hudon keeps going to dangerous areas.
- Checking in on the D, Brandon Davidson still having an excellent game.
- Canadiens to the power play!
- Gallagoal! The mighty one scores on the man advantage. Team Jordie up 1-0.
- Goodness gracious Charlie Lindgren is under siege and making save after save. Post to post and back again, this kid is on fire.
- Did... did Deslauriers just score there? No, no he did not. As you were.
- Jamie Benn checks his lumber on Gallagher. Stick breaks. No call, but a face full of Gally at the whistle.
- Quick goal by Dallas. What a fast neutral zone transition. Devin Shore ties it up for team Jamie, it’s 1-1.
- You can almost feel Montreal’s tentativeness all of a sudden.
- And there you have it, Jason Spezza makes it 2-1.
- Two goals in less than a minute, just over a minute left in the period. Stop me if you’ve heard this before.
- Not making excuses here, but if the refs called Jamie Benn on that cross-check, we could’ve been looking at a 1-0 game after 40 minutes. Instead, the Habs are down by one.
Third Period
- Zip on the power play, because of course.
- A Craig Button rant is an empty calorie rant. Seriously, who took the jelly out of his donut?
- This power play is... not good.
- The Canadiens once again have that look on their faces - they don’t believe they can score.
- Pateryn bomb!
- Gallagher very much would like another goal.... Please.
- No goal for now, but a power play will do.
- Radulov’s shot goes through Lindgren, off the post and out.
- Another puck through Charlie’s crease, but no goal for team Jamie.
- Habs pull the goalie and Shore gets a clean look, but fails to score.
- Seguin seals the win for Dallas. Disappointing night for Habs.
Highlight of the night
Brendan Gallagher with the PP goal and the #Habs lead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/Tk2oNwp4OQ— Jared Book (@jaredbook) November 22, 2017
