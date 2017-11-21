Canadiens vs. Stars Top Six Minutes: Benn there, done that

You’re not suffering deja-vu; a missed call and a short confidence meltdown was all it took for Montreal to lose its grasp on what had been a good game.

Pre-Game

Habs have beat Dallas in their last three meetings, here’s hoping for a fourth.

That said, a win might not necessarily make me feel better about this team.

No Price, no Weber, no problem - right?

Oh Bishop is playing - what’s the over under on how many times they call him ‘Big Ben Bishop?’

Game on!

First Period

Is it me or is the line blender on and the game is five minutes old?

Why are you yelling, Craig Button?

Jordie Benn gets two minutes for hugging a former teammate.

Penalty. Killed.

Bad offside, Shawzer.

I miss Radulov. So much fun to watch.

Lindgren, wow.

Bad penalty, Plex...

Lindgren... WOW!

Penalty. Killed. Again.

Davidson looks really good and I can’t tell if he’s having a good night or if there’s just nobody better in a white sweater.

Seriously, Button, relax.

Radulov doesn’t like family friction? I wanted a Battle of the Benns!

Good guy Hudon drawing the call by hustling to the net.

Drouin with the backcheck... someone check his skates for rocket boosters.

Not a bad first period, that.

Second Period

Craig Button is apparently still foregoing a chair preferring his soap box for this game.

Lindgren made Pateryn sad with that awesome save.

There may have been more pucks over the glass in this game than there are fans at the American Airlines Center.

Great pressure by Habs. Hudon keeps going to dangerous areas.

Checking in on the D, Brandon Davidson still having an excellent game.

Canadiens to the power play!

Gallagoal! The mighty one scores on the man advantage. Team Jordie up 1-0.

Goodness gracious Charlie Lindgren is under siege and making save after save. Post to post and back again, this kid is on fire.

Did... did Deslauriers just score there? No, no he did not. As you were.

Jamie Benn checks his lumber on Gallagher. Stick breaks. No call, but a face full of Gally at the whistle.

Quick goal by Dallas. What a fast neutral zone transition. Devin Shore ties it up for team Jamie, it’s 1-1.

You can almost feel Montreal’s tentativeness all of a sudden.

And there you have it, Jason Spezza makes it 2-1.

Two goals in less than a minute, just over a minute left in the period. Stop me if you’ve heard this before.

Not making excuses here, but if the refs called Jamie Benn on that cross-check, we could’ve been looking at a 1-0 game after 40 minutes. Instead, the Habs are down by one.

Third Period

Zip on the power play, because of course.

A Craig Button rant is an empty calorie rant. Seriously, who took the jelly out of his donut?

This power play is... not good.

The Canadiens once again have that look on their faces - they don’t believe they can score.

Pateryn bomb!

Gallagher very much would like another goal.... Please.

No goal for now, but a power play will do.

Radulov’s shot goes through Lindgren, off the post and out.

Another puck through Charlie’s crease, but no goal for team Jamie.

Habs pull the goalie and Shore gets a clean look, but fails to score.

Seguin seals the win for Dallas. Disappointing night for Habs.

Highlight of the night

