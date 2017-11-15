Canes Country Podcast Episode 16: JvR vs. RNH Trade Debate, Faulk Talk, and Irrational Hatred for Kevin Lebanc

The one where our performance is being evaluated.

On episode 16 of the Canes Country Podcast, the guys are joined by Canes County editor Brian LeBlanc as they discuss Brian's irrational hate of San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Lebanc, trade scenarios, James van Riemsdyk vs. Ryan Nugent Hopkins, Justin Faulk's poor start, Teuvo Teravainen's hat trick, the number nine, and thousands of other topics in this special one hour-long episode.

Listen on Podbean ● Subscribe on iTunes and Google Play Music

Music from bensound.com.