Canes Country Podcast Episode 17: Thanksgiving is Good, the Hurricanes are Okay, and the Podcast is Bad
The one where we miss Lee Stempniak.
On episode 17 of the Canes Country Podcast, Brett wants the Hurricanes to be consistent, Justin wants better goaltending, and Kyle wants the podcast to end.
Listen on Podbean ● Subscribe on iTunes and Google Play Music
Music from bensound.com
