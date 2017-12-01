Canes Country Podcast Episode 17: Thanksgiving is Good, the Hurricanes are Okay, and the Podcast is Bad

The one where we miss Lee Stempniak.

On episode 17 of the Canes Country Podcast, Brett wants the Hurricanes to be consistent, Justin wants better goaltending, and Kyle wants the podcast to end.

Music from bensound.com

