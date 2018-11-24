Canucks' Antoine Roussel fined maximum penalty of $5K for biting Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic

It turns out you can't just bite someone and get away with it in the NHL.

Less than 24 hours after gnawing on the hand of San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic during a scuffle in Friday's game at SAP Center, Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000, NHL Player Safety announced.

Vlasic's fist was pinned to Roussel's head as the Sharks and Canucks went at it in the final minute of their contest, and once Vlasic attempted to pull his hand away, Vancouver's veteran left winger sunk his teeth into his opponent.

Roussel bit Vlasic 😬 pic.twitter.com/52mHb7l9Iw — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 24, 2018

That kind of conduct is not permitted, of course, and Roussel's $5,000 fine is the maximum charge allowable under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, according to the league.

Both he and Vlasic were penalized for roughing after the incident, but the latter ultimately came out victorious. Roussel received an additional two-minute penalty for cross-checking and another 10 minutes for misconduct during Friday's game, and Vlasic's Sharks finished with a 4-0 win.

As ESPN noted, Friday's penalties and Saturday's fine shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone who's followed Roussel in Vancouver. The former Dallas Stars forward, who signed a four-year contract with the Canucks in July, is second only to the Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand this season in terms of total penalty minutes, with 65.