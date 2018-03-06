Canucks' Brock Boeser hospitalized with back injury after awkward fall into boards

Brock Boeser's outstanding rookie campaign likely ended with a scary thud on Monday night in Vancouver. The 21-year-old Canucks forward was hurt in the final seconds of regulation during Monday's game against the Islanders. The injury came when Boeser tried to deliver a hit to Isles forward Cal Clutterbuck but was sent into the bench boards awkwardly. Boeser appeared to clip his back/tailbone on the open bench door, which is always a frightening scenario.

He was clearly in a significant amount of pain in the aftermath of the awkward collision. The Canucks announced on Tuesday afternoon that Boeser suffered a soft tissue injury and a non-structural, non-displaced fracture of the transverse process in his lower back. He's expected to make a full recovery in 4-6 weeks.

Boeser was stretchered to an ambulance and taken to a hospital, leading to some initial concern that the injury could be serious -- possibly even career-threatening. Luckily, that wasn't the case.

Injury update on Boeser, who will make a full recovery in 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/BYaWlbTfAM — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 6, 2018

However, Boeser's timetable for recovery suggests that he's probably played the last game of this season. The Canucks are one of the worst teams in the NHL and it's likely they shut down Boeser for the year, as it doesn't make much sense to rush their young All-Star back until he's 100-percent.

Boeser currently leads all rookies with 29 goals this season, but his injury could pave the way to an easy Calder Trophy win for Islanders rookie Mat Barzal, who currently leads the rookie scoring race with 69 points. Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy -- another Calder candidate this season -- was also recently injured and will miss the next four weeks with an MCL sprain.

But despite the Calder aspirations taking a hit, Canucks fans have to be very grateful that Boeser was reportedly able to escape the incident without serious injury. He's been a rare bright spot for Vancouver this season and, if things go according to plan, he'll be a leading face of their franchise for years to come.