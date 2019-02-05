Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler stretchered off ice after brutal face-plant
Warning: There's a lot of blood
Monday's Canucks-Flyers game in Philadelphia featured a scary moment during the third period that required Vancouver defenseman Alexander Edler be removed on a stretcher.
About halfway through the final period, Edler got his stick lodged in the skate of Flyers forward Jakub Voracek and was dragged to the ice. It happened quickly and Edler was unable to brace for the fall because of his stick being caught. As a result, the 32-year-old defenseman face-planted extremely hard directly in front of his own net.
Here's a look at the replay:
The situation grew worrisome when Edler remained motionless on the ice for a few moments, but the Canucks' medical staff was able to get him on a stretcher (seated up) and to the locker room for evaluation. As he was being escorted off the ice, it became clear that a cut had opened up on Edler's face and he was bleeding pretty heavily.
Edler didn't return to the game but he was reportedly able to walk out of the trainer's room under his own power. However, he won't travel with the team as it heads to Washington to play the Capitals on Tuesday night. Instead, he'll undergo further evaluation at a local hospital.
Edler is a key veteran on Vancouver's blue line. He has five goals and 15 assists and led all Canucks skaters with 23:30 average TOI heading into Monday's game.
