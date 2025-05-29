The Washington Capitals were forced to address Alex Ovechkin's future Thursday after an email was mistakenly sent to season-ticket holders stating the 2025-26 season would be the Ovechkin's last in the NHL.

The Capitals, via social media, stated that no decision has been made regarding Ovechkin's future beyond next season. The team also stated the email was sent from "an individual with the corporate sales department."

Ovechkin, who has already stated his desire to play next season, broke NHL icon Wayne Gretzky's career-scoring record this past spring. And despite suffering a broken leg in a mid-November game, Ovechkin still managed to score 44 goals (the third-highest total in the league) this season while leading the Capitals to the Eastern Conference's top playoff seed.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery expects star Alex Oveckin to return for 2025-26 season Austin Nivison

Ovechkin paced Washington with five goals during the postseason, but he had just one goal during Washington's second-round playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

While his team again came up short of an Eastern Conference Final appearance, it's hard to nitpick much else in what has been a legendary career for the 39-year-old Russian, who has spent the entirety of his 20-year NHL career with the Capitals.

Ovechkin has led the NHL in single-season goals scored nine times, including seven times in an eight-year span from 2013-20. In 2018, Ovechkin and the Capitals finally got over the hump to capture the franchise's first Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in a gentlemen's sweep.

As noted earlier, Ovechkin is now the NHL's all-time career leader with 897 goals -- three more than Gretzky, who held the record for over 35 years. Ovechkin's 1,623 points is 11th on the all-time list, 18 behind Hall of Famer Joe Sakic and 64 behind Sidney Crosby, Ovechkin's longtime rival and the NHL's other preeminent star over the past two decades.