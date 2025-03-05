Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. In his pursuit of NHL immortality, Ovechkin is raising money to benefit pediatric cancer research.

According to a Capitals press release, Ovechkin is partnering with Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation to launch the "THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer."

Starting with Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers, Ovechkin plans to donate a dollar amount equal to his career goal total for every goal he scores for the rest of his professional career. Monumental Sports & Entertainment -- who own the Capitals -- are planning to match each of Ovechkin's donations.

Ovechkin also has asked fans to accompany him on this cancer fundraising effort. He suggested fans donate $8 in honor of Ovechkin's No. 8. According to the team, 100% of the donations will benefit pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation.

"I'm proud to join the V Foundation and support their efforts to fund lifesaving cancer research," Ovechkin said. "Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it's important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease. I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work, and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer's mission."

The V Foundations was founded back in 1993 to honor Jim Valvano, a legendary NC State men's basketball coach that passed away due to cancer. The V Foundations has raised an estimated $400 million for cancer research since its inception.

Ovechkin has racked up 884 goals throughout his 20 NHL seasons, which have all come as a member of the Capitals. The Capitals star has 31 goals this year, and he's on pace to break Gretzky's all-time goals record prior to the conclusion of the regular season. Ovechkin is only 11 goals from breaking Gretzky's record with 21 regular-season games remaining on Washington's Schedule.

Ovechkin has tallied five goals across his last five games for a Capitals team with the most points (86) in the Eastern Conference.