Alex Ovechkin just continues to etch his name in the NHL record books. In Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Ovechkin scored his 50th goal of the season. In doing so, the Washington Capitals star tied Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history, as he achieved the feat for the ninth time in his career.

Ovechkin has reached the 50-goal mark in nine of his 17 NHL seasons. Gretzky was able to do it nine times in 20 seasons while Bossy, who died at 65 years old earlier in April after a battle with lung cancer, scored 50 goals in nine of his 10 NHL seasons.

What sets Bossy's mark apart is that he's the only player in NHL history to score 50 goals in nine consecutive seasons.

"It's pretty good company. I'm kind of pretty happy," Ovechkin said following Wednesday's historic performance. "When you score the first one, you just feel pretty good about the game. I think our line today feel good. We have pretty good chances. It's one of the nights you're feeling it."

Ovechkin, 36, also became the oldest player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a single season. Previously, Boston Bruins great Johnny Bucyk was the oldest player to score 50 goals, at 35.

Ovechkin had two goals and an assist in Wednesday's loss, including the goal that tied the game in regulation. It marked the 158th multi-goal game of Ovechkin's career, which tied him for second in NHL history in that department. Gretzky has the most all-time multi-goal games with 189.

It's certainly been a season of historic accomplishments for the Capitals star winger.

Ovechkin began the campaign with the sixth-most goals in NHL history, but has risen up the list throughout the 2021-22 campaign. In October, Ovechkin passed former Los Angeles Kings great Marcel Dionne for the No. 5 spot on the league's all-time goals list. The then passed both Brett Hull and Jaromir Jagr and currently sits in the No. 3 spot on NHL's all-time goals list.

Now only Gretzky (894 goals) and Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe (801 goals) are in front of Ovechkin for the all-time goals crown. Entering Thursday, Ovechkin has 780 career goals to his name, which means that he needs 115 goals to pass Gretzky for the most in NHL history.