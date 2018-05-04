Capitals and Penguins avoid another controversy on Malkin goal in front of the net

In the late stages of the second period in a 1-1 game, the NHL once again courted disaster, but was saved by the league office in Toronto, which is not something you hear often. On the rebound of a shot that the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin pinged on the inside post, the puck came to a stop just in front of the line. In a heads up play, Malkin dove to the puck, poking it in.

It wasn't initially called a goal, but the officials reviewed it and got the call right. The puck clearly crossed the line.

Evgeni Malkin’s diving goal pic.twitter.com/ldWxIQm3TJ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 4, 2018

Here’s the frame-by-frame on the Malkin goal pic.twitter.com/UskAkqGdGf — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 4, 2018

The crowd's excitement rose and fell with each replay, but certain angles that we don't have on TV definitively showed that the puck was over the red line for a good goal.

Boom. There it is. Sure would be nice if we had access to these replays on TV! https://t.co/LMGzPnQEwH — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 4, 2018

Capitals coach Barry Trotz challenged the goal to no avail, and it was upheld to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

It's a must-win Game 4 for the Penguins, who are trying to avoid going down 3-1, and sometimes in must-win situations you need to catch some breaks. They were rewarded for a nice hustle play from Malkin, as they try to avoid heading back to Washington in an elimination situation.