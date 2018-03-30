Capitals are thrilled they aren't Stanley Cup playoff favorites: 'The crown gets pretty heavy'

As the 2017-18 Stanley Cup playoffs draw near, the top of the NHL is populated with no shortage of hyped-up contenders, from the league-leading Nashville Predators, the battered but bludgeoning Boston Bruins, the record-breaking Toronto Maple Leafs, the high-scoring Tampa Bay Lightning and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Nowhere to be found in that mix of top-seeded teams? The defending and back-to-back Presidents' Trophy winners.

And the Washington Capitals couldn't be happier about it.

Winners of 111 games over the previous two seasons, the Caps are still very much in the postseason picture at 46-24-7 and know all about dominating the NHL during the regular season, but what they don't know all about is getting past the second round of the playoffs. That's exactly why coach Barry Trotz and veteran Capitals are celebrating the fact that Washington will enter this season's playoffs as an afterthought rather than a favorite.

"The crown gets pretty heavy when you're carrying it for the regular season," Trotz said this week, according to the Washington Post. "I look around right now and everybody's, 'We want to play the Caps.' You hear it in all the little Twitter sites and all that. I'm like, 'OK. Someone's got to play us.'"

Alex Ovechkin and Brooks Orpik were among Capitals to echo Trotz's comments, suggesting "there was some external pressure that creeped into the room" when Washington was No. 1 in the standings from 2015-17.

The Caps, who are currently projected to take on their Metropolitan Division rival Philadelphia Flyers to start April's playoffs, advanced to the second round the past two seasons but lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins both times. Washington hasn't moved past that round since the 1997-98 season, when the team last appeared in the Stanley Cup Final.