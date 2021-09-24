The NHL is hopping on the trend of selling ad space on jerseys and, in an announcement on Friday, said that the Washington Capitals are first team to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Capitals agreed to a multi-year deal with Caesars Sportsbook, according to a press release from the league. A 3-by-3, 1/2-inch patch logo will appear on the team's home and third sweaters next season.

"Being woven into the Washington Capitals jersey is an exciting chapter in our collective story," Co-President of Caesars Digital Chris Holdren said in a press release. "Like Monumental Sports & Entertainment, we love blazing trails and we are always looking for innovative opportunities that drive engagement and storytelling for fans. We are proud to extend our historic partnership with such a storied franchise after launching the sportsbook at Capital One Arena."

According to The Athletic, other NHL teams are likely to land sponsorship deals in the coming months. The NHL did allow teams to begin selling ad space on their jersey this summer, but won't allow those sponsors to appear on jerseys until the 2022-23 season.

The Capitals are the first professional American sports team in the four major sports to sell jersey sponsorship to a sportsbook. In 2019, Major League Soccer team began utilizing sponsorships from the gambling world.

