Capitals celebrate Nicklas Backstrom notching 600th assist Wednesday night with tribute video

Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom has been strong so far this season. The 31-year-old center had 13 assists through 13 games coming into Wednesday night, but more notably, he had 599 career assists in his 12th season. On Wednesday against the Penguins, Backstrom notched his 600th career assists, dropping a dime to who else but Alexander Ovechkin.

The Capitals had a big tribute for No. 600 for No. 19.

Our tribute to Nicklas Backstrom on his 600th NHL Assist. #ALLCAPS #Backy600 pic.twitter.com/tXGYkDyarz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 8, 2018

The goal itself was a nifty pass from John Carlson off a blueline pass from Backstrom. The Capitals made it look easy.

The Capitals are 6-4-3 this year, good for 15 points and a tie for third in the Metropolitan division. They were tied with the Penguins heading into Wednesday, so the winner of this game can move up in the standings depending on what happens to the slew of other teams with 15 points.

Backstrom had 50 assists for the Capitals last year in their Stanley Cup-winning season, and his career-high is still 68 in the 2009 season. He's always been steady for the Caps, and he'll look to break 50 this season for the ninth year in his career. He's well on pace to doing so early in the year.