With the Washington Capitals now eliminated from the postseason, all eyes turn to Alex Ovechkin's future as he approaches 40 years old. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery certainly expected Ovechkin to return for the 2025-26 season.

"My understanding is he's under contract, so he'll be back next year," Carbery said following the Capitals 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5.

Ovechkin didn't look like a player on the verge of retirement this past season. He tied for third in the NHL with 44 goals in just 65 games. That's a 55-goal pace in a full season, which Ovechkin didn't get because his campaign was interrupted by a broken leg.

In the second round against the Hurricanes, Ovechkin and the rest of the Caps struggled to score. The new all-time goals leader found the back of the net just once, but Carbery said he liked Ovechkin's game.

"I thought [Ovechkin] was great in the playoffs," Carbery said. "I know, in this series, the stats won't be flattering."

At the end of the 2023-24 season, when Washington got swept by the New York Rangers in the first round, there were some who wondered if Ovechkin could bounce back. As Carbery noted in his press conference, the Capitals' captain did that and more.

"For him to come back this year and play the way that he did," Carbery said. "Chase down this record. The start that he had. Breaking his leg and coming back from that. Just continuing to not only do the things he did individually statistically, but lead our team.

"That's part of the story that will kind of be a minor part of it, but it's a big part of it. People are gonna look at this team and go, 'How did they do so well? How did they win the East?' Well, he's part of that as our captain."

For his part, Ovechkin said the Capitals played well enough to remain alive, they just couldn't take advantage of their chances.

"We have our chances, but we just don't execute, maybe," Ovechkin said. "Luck was not on our side. I don't think we played bad hockey. We had lots of chances to get the lead, but it's tough."

Ovechkin still has plenty to play for at this late stage of his career. He's just three goals away from being the only NHL player in history to score 900, and then 1,000 might be on his radar. On top of that, Washington looks to be a team on the rise, so Ovechkin might have at least one more deep playoff run in him.