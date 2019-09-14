Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov will face a three-game suspension from the NHL after testing positive for cocaine

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will be suspended three games by the NHL to start the season after testing positive for cocaine. The NHL announced the suspension without pay on Saturday for "inappropriate conduct."

According to the release from the league, "The Commissioner's determination came following an in-person meeting in New York on Monday, Sept. 9, with Kuznetsov and NHLPA representatives." The statement also says that Kuznetsov has informed the league that he will not be appealing the suspension.

The Stanley Cup champion tested positive for cocaine in May while playing for Russia at the World Championship. On Aug. 23, after the test came back positive, the International Ice Hockey Federation handed him a four-year suspension from international play, meaning he will not be able to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The IIHF considers cocaine a performance-enhancing drug, causing the suspension to be as lengthy as it is. The NHL does not consider the substance performance-enhancing, but clearly still feels a punishment of some kind is necessary.

After the IIHF suspension, the NHL noted that Kuznetsov voluntarily sought help from league programming for education and counseling and "agreed to a regular testing protocol relating to his involvement with that program." Though no initial punishment was given from the NHL Kuznetsov met with Commissioner Gary Bettman to review his conduct.

In May, a video surfaced of the player next to lines of a white powdered substance while on a team trip to Las Vegas. Speculation swirled that the powder was cocaine, but Kuznetsov denied it saying, "I never took drugs, give me a drug test and I'll pass it." After not passing the test the NHL may have felt he misled the league, which could be reason for the punishment.