Capitals' Garnet Hathaway suspended three games for spitting incident

On Wednesday, the NHL announced that Washington Capitals winger Garnet Hathaway has been suspended for three games, without pay, for spitting on Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson. The incident took place during the second period of Monday's game between the teams and Hathaway received a game misconduct for his actions.

Hathaway will also be forced to relinquish $24,193.53 for his actions.

In the final minute of the second period, Washington's Brendan Leipsic hit Derek Grant behind the Anaheim net. Following the hit, the teams got physical and Hathaway pried Gudbranson's helmet off. Gubranson ended up delivering a sucker punch and Hathaway retaliated by spitting on him.

In total, 55 penalty minutes were handed out between the two teams, including Hathaway's 10 minute game misconduct.

"I feel like there were a couple sucker punches thrown and I got one there quick and I reacted a little emotionally," Hathaway said. "You know, unfortunately, spit came out of my mouth after I got sucker punched and went on to him."

The decision to suspend Hathaway came after a hearing with the league took place.

Capitals coach Todd Reirden admitted after the scrum that the team was prepared for the fact that Hathaway may miss time if the league decided to further investigate the incident.

The Capitals take on the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.