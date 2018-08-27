Capitals owner Ted Leonsis will give Stanley Cup rings to every full-time team employee

As Alex Ovechkin and the rest of the Washington Capitals players await championship rings that will commemorate last season's Stanley Cup win, so now do all the full-time employees that work for the team.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Capitals team owner Ted Leonsis will provide championship rings for every full-time employee of Monumental Sports & Entertainment -- about 500 employees in total -- after the Caps' first-ever Cup win. It's simple: If you were a full-time employee when the Caps clinched the Cup on June 7, you get a ring.

It's worth noting that the employees' rings will be different than the ones given to Capitals players and coaches, but they are championship rings nonetheless.

This isn't Leonsis' first act of generosity towards his employees surrounding the Capitals' championship run, either. In June, he sent around 200 employees to Las Vegas to watch the Capitals take on the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

It's becoming a bit more standard for team owners to spread the love when it comes to championship jewelry. Penguins owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle gave 150 Stanley Cup rings to full-time employees at the Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena last year. In 2016, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert gave over 1,000 rings to employees of the team (both full- and part-time workers) after the Cavs won their first NBA championship.

In any case, it's cool to see Leonsis, who also owns the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics, hook up team employees who helped the organization's operations run smoothly during the team's playoff run. Maybe he should also consider handing out rings to the D.C. fans who helped make this summer's Stanley Cup celebration one of the rowdiest and most entertaining in recent memory.