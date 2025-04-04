Alex Ovechkin enters Friday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks sitting on 892 career goals. That puts him a hat trick away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, and Ovechkin now gets to face one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL.

Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky has really picked up lately. With four goals in his last five games, Ovechkin is now just two behind Gretzky's record of 894 career goals with seven games remaining. For a while, it looked like Ovechkin would need just about every regular season game to break the record in the 2024-25 campaign, but he's given himself a little more wiggle room.

Most recently, Ovechkin tallied the Washington Capitals' only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. That was his 39th goal of the season, and it inched him closer to history. Ovechkin's next goal will mark his 14th 40-goal season and bring him within one of Gretzky.

Luckily for Ovechkin and any hockey fan hoping to see history on Friday, the matchup couldn't get much juicier. The Blackhawks have allowed 272 goals this season. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers have allowed more.

Ovechkin has 15 goals in 25 career games against Chicago, and he'd love to add a few more to that total. With Ovechkin on the precipice of history, here is how to watch Capitals vs. Blackhawks.

Where to watch Capitals vs. Blackhawks

Date: Friday, April 4 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

TV: NHL Network | Streaming: fubo (try for free)

Capitals remaining schedule