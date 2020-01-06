Capitals score twice in 45 seconds to stun Sharks after empty-net goal, spoil their own tweet
The Sharks are not having fun this season
When the San Jose Sharks potted an empty netter to take a two-goal lead against the Capitals in Washington on Sunday, most people thought the game was just about over. Down by two with exactly a minute left in regulation, some of the hometown fans headed for the exits.
Hell, even the Capitals' team Twitter account was ready to pack it up and get on with the rest of their Sunday.
Unfortunately for those who assumed the game was over, the Capitals had other plans. Anyone who declared the Caps dead in the water forgot two very important things: 1) Washington has been the best team in the NHL for a good portion of this season, and 2) the San Jose Sharks have been, um....not.
The Sharks have proven to be a team capable of frequently imploding this season, thanks in large part to their suspect defense and league-worst goaltending. Those flaws quickly came together to blow their two-goal lead in the final minute as they surrendered back-to-back tallies to Washington in just 45 seconds.
The Capitals' Twitter account was happy to 'Old Takes Exposed' itself as the team forced overtime, then sealed the comeback win with a Lars Eller goal in OT.
And how about the Sharks' Twitter account? Shall we check in with them?
Ah yes, that seems appropriate.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 WJC: Full schedule results
What you need to know about the 2020 World Junior Championship in Czech Republic
-
Jim Montgomery releases comments
He said the Stars made the "appropriate call" when they fired him
-
Winter Classic has least viewers
For the first time, the Winter Classic drew less than two million viewers
-
Ilya Kovalchuk signs contract with Habs
The 36-year old spent the beginning of this season with the Kings
-
Bieber accepts shootout vs. Binnington
The pop star may soon get to showcase his hockey skills against the Blues' goaltender
-
Tortorella fined $20k after ripping refs
Tortorella will lose an additional $25k if he conducts himself similarly over the next year
-
Takeaways from the 2020 Winter Classic
The Stars ripped off four unanswered goals to come away with the win
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown