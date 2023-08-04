The Washington Capitals have signed veteran forward Tom Wilson to a long-term extension, the team announced on Friday. Wilson, 29, inked a seven-year contract worth $45.5 million.

Wilson's extension will kick in at the start of the 2024-25 season, and it carries an AAV of $6.5 million. The Capitals' first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Wilson has spent his entire career with the franchise, and this extension makes it a real possibility that he will retire in Washington.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Wilson has made substantial contributions to the Capitals in his 10 seasons with the team, and he believes that will continue well into the future.

"Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals' uniform," MacLellan said in his statement. "Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come."

Wilson has played 680 games with the Capitals, earning a reputation as a hard-nosed power forward along the way. Throughout his career, Wilson has piled up 128 goals, 167 assists, and 295 points.

In the 2018 playoffs, Wilson was integral in helping the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. He contributed five goals and 15 points in 21 games played.

Wilson missed significant time in 2022-23 due to his recovery from a torn ACL and a separate ankle injury he suffered during the season. He played in just 33 games, scoring 13 goals and adding nine assists.