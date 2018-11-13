Capitals' Tom Wilson eligible to return after arbitrator reduces suspension to 14 games

Tom Wilson's 20-game suspension has been reduced to 14 games as the result of a decision made by an independent arbitrator on Tuesday. Wilson will be eligible to return to the Capitals' lineup as early as Tuesday night, when the Caps face the Wild in Minnesota.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety decided on the 20-game ban after Wilson delivered a high, predatory hit on the Blues' Oskar Sundqvist in the Capitals' final preseason game. The lengthy suspension was handed out due to Sundqvist's head being the main point of contact, plus the fact that the hit resulted in an injury and Wilson has a history as a repeat offender.

Tom Wilson crushes Oskar Sundqvist. Wilson has been ejected. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/RuNKjC2fFi — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) September 30, 2018

In fact, it was Wilson's fourth suspension in his last 105 games (including preseason and postseason contests), which the league called "an unprecedented frequency of suspensions in the history of the league's Department of Player Safety."

Wilson's appeal to the league was denied before he requested an arbitrator, who ultimately cut the suspension by six games. It's worth noting that Wilson has already served 16 games of that suspension and, while he won't be able to get those extra two games back, he will receive his game checks despite not playing.

In total, the reduced suspension will recoup over $378,000 in salary for Wilson.

The reduced suspension saves Tom Wilson $378,048.78 in lost salary. https://t.co/Qecx2nxVQy — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 13, 2018

The neutral arbitrator, Shyam Das, who reduced Wilson's suspension is no stranger to controversy. He was fired by Major League Baseball in 2012 after overturning Ryan Braun's suspension after the Brewers' outfielder tested positive for elevated testosterone levels. Braun's case, at the time, marked the first time a baseball player had successfully challenged a drug-related penalty in a grievance.

Shyam Das is same neutral arbitrator who reduced Austin Watson's domestic violence suspension from 27 to 18 games. Das was also fired by MLB in 2012 after overturning Ryan Braun's suspension. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 13, 2018

It's still currently unknown if Wilson will be in the lineup in Minnesota on Tuesday night.