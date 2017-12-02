Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Third Period Thread

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Third Period Thread

Third period thread.

“The Bread Man” Artemi Panarin got one back for the Blue Jackets early on, and Matt Calvert struck shorthanded, but Alex Ovechkin said “nyet” to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead after two.

Third period ahead...

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories