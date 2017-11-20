Capitals vs. Flames Second Period Thread
Second Period Thread
Jakub Vrana showed off his wheels and slung a gorgeous assist to a crashing Lars Eller to cash in for the Capitals, and Johnny Gaudreau answered for Calgary to tie it 1-1 after one.
Second period ahead...
