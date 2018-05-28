Capitals vs. Golden Knights odds, Game 1: NHL expert on 18-6 run makes picks for 2018 Stanley Cup Final

The opening faceoff for a highly anticipated 2018 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Host Vegas is -130 on the money line, meaning you would need to risk $130 to win $100, while Washington is +110 (risk $100 to win $110). The over-under, or total number of goals oddsmakers expect to be scored, is 5.5.

Before you make your pick, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say. The co-founder of AccuScore, Oh has been money on his picks involving the Caps, nailing 18 of his 24 selections for an astounding 75 percent success rate.

He knows the ins and outs of both teams, and has studied all the matchups and trends that will determine the outcome.

Now, using his specialized sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis, Oh has examined Game 1 from every angle.

Oh is aware Washington has been excellent on the road this postseason, posting an 8-2 record away from Capital One Arena, including three wins in Pittsburgh during the Eastern Conference semifinals and three in Tampa. In their lone regular-season meeting in Vegas on Dec. 23, the Golden Knights won 3-0.

Vegas has been remarkably efficient this postseason, racking up an amazing 12-3 record while Washington is 12-7.

"Marc-Andre Fleury has been otherworldly this postseason, stopping nearly 95 percent of shots on goal," Oh told SportsLine. "But the Capitals' stellar power play could be the great equalizer."

Alex Ovechkin is Washington's leading postseason goal scorer with 12, and Evgeny Kuznetsov tops the Capitals with 24 points. Jonathan Marchessault has racked up a team-high eight goals for Vegas while teammate Reilly Smith has 14 assists.

There's a huge disparity on the power play as Washington's unit has been superb, collecting 17 goals in 59 opportunities for a 29 percent success rate. The Knights have notched nine goals in 51 man-advantage opportunities for a pedestrian 18 percent. Vegas' penalty kill has been solid, allowing only 10 tallies in 57 opportunities, good for an 83 percent kill rate. Washington has successfully killed off 75 percent of its man-down chances -- 15 for 61.

We can tell you Oh is leaning heavily toward the over in this matchup, but his strongest pick is on the money line, and you won't discover his reasons buried in any box score. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

So which team does Oh think draws first blood in the Stanley Cup Final? Visit SportsLine now to get Stephen Oh's exclusive selection, all from the data scientist who's an incredible 18-6 on picks involving Washington.