Capitals vs. Golden Knights odds, Game 2: NHL expert on 31-8 run makes picks for 2018 Stanley Cup Final

In a memorable Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final that saw a record four lead changes, the Las Vegas Golden Knights took another step in their historic quest with a 6-4 victory against the Washington Capitals. On Wednesday (8 p.m. ET), Las Vegas will attempt to take a commanding 2-0 edge against a Washington club that hasn't lost more than one road game in a postseason series this year.

The Golden Knights are -155 sportsbook favorites (bet $155 to win $100) and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 5.5.

The Knights and Capitals engaged in a frenetic Game 1 that saw four goals scored in the first period.

Tom Wilson gave Washington a 4-3 about a minute into the third period when he scored with assists from Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

But Ryan Reaves of Las Vegas netted the equalizer about two minutes later, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Tomas Nosek scored the go-ahead goal with 9:44 left, and later added an empty-net score with three seconds left.

Las Vegas held a 34-28 advantage in shots on goal, while Washington managed a 38-25 edge in hits. But it was mostly an even matchup between the lines.

The Game 1 winner has won the past six Stanley Cups and 61 of 78 overall. But the resilient Capitals have won eight road games this postseason.

