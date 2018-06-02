Capitals vs. Golden Knights odds, Game 3: NHL expert on 14-3 run makes picks for 2018 Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The opening face-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. Home team Washington is -125 on the money line, meaning you would need to risk $125 to win $100, while Vegas is +110 (risk $100 to win $110). The over-under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 5.5.

He knows the ins and outs of both teams, and has studied all the matchups and trends that will determine the outcome

Oh is aware Vegas has been excellent on the road this postseason, posting a 6-2 record away from T-Mobile Arena, including two victories in each of its first three series. In their lone regular-season meeting in Washington on Feb. 4, the Golden Knights won 4-3.

Both teams have played effectively this postseason with Washington at 13-8, and Vegas dropping just four of its 17 games.

"The Caps are averaging 3.33 goals per game at home this season," Oh told SportsLine. "But the Knights have lost just twice on the road."

Alex Ovechkin has recorded a team-high 13 goals for Washington, and Jonathan Marchessault leads Vegas with eight.

This series could be won on special teams as Washington has been excellent on the power play. The Capitals have notched 18 goals in 62 man-advantage opportunities for an impressive 29-percent success rate.

And the Knights have scored 11 goals in 57 chances for a 19-percent success clip. Vegas' shorthanded defense has been superb, allowing 11 goals in 60 opportunities. Alex Ovechkin leads the Caps with five power-play goals, while Alex Tuch and Colin Miller top the Knights with three each.

