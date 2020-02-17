Capitals vs. Golden Knights odds, line: 2020 NHL picks, Feb. 17 predictions from advanced computer model

It's a non-conference matchup between likely playoff teams when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Washington Capitals on Monday night. The Knights (30-22-8) are currently the sixth seed in the NHL Western Conference standings, and they have won three of their last five. They defeated the Islanders 1-0 on Saturday as Marc-Andre Fleury got his 60th career shutout. The Capitals (37-15-5) have lost three of their last four but are the third seed in the East, just five points behind conference leader Boston.

Washington comes in off a 3-1 loss to Arizona on Saturday. Opening faceoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is favored at -135 on the money line in the Capitals vs. Golden Knights odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is 6.5.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights puck line: Vegas -1.5

Capitals vs. Golden Knights over-under: 6.5

Capitals vs. Golden Knights money line: Vegas -135, Washington +117

LV: Max Pacioretty has gotten 17 of his 29 assists on home ice.

WASH: Alex Ovechkin has scored 23 of his 40 goals on the road.

Why the Golden Knights have value

Monday night is the third game of a five-game homestand, and the Knights are 16-10-4 at T-Mobile Arena this season. The Knights have four players with at least 20 goals this season, led by left wing Max Pacioretty with 26. The 31-year-old leads the team with a plus-minus of plus-13, while right winger Mark Stone has team-high 37 points with 37 assists and is plus-10. Fleury is expected to start, and he has a 2.80 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

The Vegas power-play unit is 10th in the NHL with a 21.7 percent success rate, and Pacioretty, Stone and center Jonathan Marchessault each have six goals with the man advantage.

Why the Capitals have value

Washington is 21-1-7 this season away from home, and winger Alex Ovechkin is still playing at an elite level. The 34-year old has 40 goals for the sixth time in the past seven seasons, and he is tied for second in the league with 12 power-play goals. Defenseman John Carlson is 12th in the league with 69 points, on the strength of 54 assists, including 21 with the man advantage. Ilya Samsonov, expected to start in net, has a 2.38 goals-against and .917 save percentage

The penalty kill is a strength for the Caps, who rank fourth in the league with an 83.7-percent kill rate. The power play unit is 14th, converting 20.5 percent of the time, and center Nicklas Backstrom has 14 assists with the advantage. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie each has at least 19 goals and 42 points.

