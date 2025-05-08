The Washington Capitals will try to even up the playing field when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs conference semifinals on Thursday. Jaccob Slavin was the hero in Game 1, as the Hurricanes secured a 2-1 overtime victory on the road. Puck drop at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina is a -135 favorite on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Capitals vs. Hurricanes odds, while Washington is a +115 underdog (risk $100 to win $115). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Hurricanes are also -1.5 (+195) on the puck line. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Capitals picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are its best bets for Capitals vs. Hurricanes on Thursday:

Capitals +1.5 (-230)



The last two meetings between the Capitals and Hurricanes have been decided by one goal, and the model is predicting the home team keeps the score neck and neck in Game 2. Carolina heavily outshot Washington 33-14 in Game 1, so Alex Ovechkin and company could turn up the heat on the Hurricanes defense to avoid heading to Game 3 in Raleigh in a 2-0 series hole. The SportsLine model projects the Capitals cover the puck line in over 80% of simulations.

Under 5.5 (-102)

The Under has hit in four of six playoff games for both Carolina and Washington. Both starting goaltenders, Frederik Andersen and Logan Thompson, have played well throughout their respective teams' postseason runs. Plus, Washington has one of the best defenses in the NHL with Slavin at the helm.

Sebastian Aho 1+ assists (+114)

The Finnish forward registered five assists in four games before being held off the scoresheet in Game 1 in Washington D.C. He also collected three apples in four regular-season games against the Capitals.

