The Washington Capitals will try to avoid elimination from the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in a Game 5 showdown. The Hurricanes took a commanding 3-1 series lead with back-to-back wins on home ice, 4-0 in Game 3 and 5-2 in Game 4. Puck drop at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is at 7 p.m. ET.



Carolina is a -170 favorite on the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Capitals vs. Hurricanes odds, while Washington is a +142 underdog (risk $100 to win $142). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Hurricanes are also -1.5 (+154) on the puck line. Before making any Hurricanes vs. Capitals picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Capitals vs. Hurricanes on Thursday:

Capitals +1.5 (-185)



Carolina dominated in both of its home wins in this series, but Washington has kept the score closer on home ice. Alex Ovechkin and company have covered the puck line in four of their five home games in the playoffs, with the only exception being a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the conference semifinals. The SportsLine model projects the Caps will cover the puck line in Game 5 in well over 80% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Capitals vs. Hurricanes on Thursday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

Andrei Svechnikov over 2.5 shots on goal (-155)

The Russian winger has hit over 2.5 SOG in three of his last four games. He has tallied 31 shots total over nine playoff games, including a six-shot outing in Carolina's final first game against the New Jersey Devils.

This player prop is listed at -155 at BetMGM Sportsbook

Want more NHL picks for Thursday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players. See his best bet for this matchup at SportsLine.

Dylan Strome 1+ points (-190)

Strome leads all players on both teams with 11 points in nine playoff games. That includes a whopping nine assists across those nine games, including two on goals against Carolina. He totaled 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) in 41 home games during the regular season.

Strome to register one or more points in Game 5 is priced at -190 at DraftKings Sportsbook.