Now that Alex Ovechkin is one goal away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record, everyone is trying to witness history in person. Those trying to get into UBS Arena for Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Islanders will have to pay up.

Ovechkin tied Gretzky's record with his 894th career goal on Friday night, and his next shot could be the record-breaker. Next up for Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are the Islanders, and ticket prices for that game have skyrocketed in just the last few days.

According to TickPick, the current get-in price for Capitals vs. Islanders is a whopping $600. That will get you a nosebleed seat inside UBS Arena, but a little foresight could have gotten fans a great deal.

The lowest ticket sold for that game all season was just $48, and as recently as Thursday, the get-in price was $163. That's still a lot of money, but it's over $400 cheaper than the current price.

Those prices might be high, but it could be worth it if Ovechkin does find the back of the net on Sunday afternoon. That's no guarantee, though. While Ovechkin does have 44 career goals against the Islanders, he has never scored on Ilya Sorokin, who will likely be in goal for that game.

Even if the net is empty, don't expect Ovechkin to shoot for the record-breaking goal. He's already said he doesn't want to pass Gretzky with an empty-net tally.