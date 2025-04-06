Alex Ovechkin needs just one more goal to move past Wayne Gretzky for sole possession of the NHL's all-time goals record. Ovechkin tied Gretzky with two goals Friday, and his next opportunity to break the record will come Sunday against the New York Islanders.

Ovechkin is coming off a historic two-goal performance against the Blackhawks at Capital One Arena. A hat trick goal would have broken Gretzky's record, but he didn't want to score No. 895 on an empty net. That means hockey fans everywhere will be tuned in to watch Ovechkin and the Caps take on the Islanders.

Alex Ovechkin declined opportunity to pass Wayne Gretzky on all-time list with empty-net goal: 'Let's wait' Austin Nivison

"He wants to break the record with the goaltender in the crease, which I appreciate," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after Friday's game. "He didn't want to go out. ... He told me that on the bench, and I just wanted to confirm and make sure he didn't wanna go back out."

With six games remaining on the Capitals' schedule, Ovechkin has ample opportunity to break the record before the end of the regular season. Even in his age-39 season, Ovechkin has been scoring at a rapid pace. His first goal Friday sealed his 14th 40-goal season, two ahead of Gretzky for the most ever.

The good news for fans hoping to see more history is that Ovechkin has a history of lighting up the Islanders. In 71 career games against the Isles, Ovechkin has scored 44 goals, the eighth-most against any team.

With Ovechkin just one shot away from the all-time goals record, here is how fans can watch Capitals vs. Islanders.

Where to watch Capitals vs. Islanders

Date: Sunday, April 6 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: UBS Arena -- New York, New York

TV: TNT, truTV | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Capitals remaining schedule