Capitals vs. Lightning odds, Game 2: Data scientist on 15-4 run reveals NHL Playoffs 2018 picks

The puck will drop Sunday on Game 2 of the 2018 NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference finals between the Capitals and Lightning at 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is -200 on the money line at home, meaning you would need to risk $200 to win $100, while Washington is +175 (risk $100 to win $175). The Over-Under, or total number of goals Vegas thinks will be scored, is 6.



But he knows the ins and outs of both teams and has studied all the matchups and trends that will determine the outcome.



Oh is aware Washington is a perfect 4-0 on the road this postseason after going 21-20 outside Capital One Arena during the regular season. In their one regular-season meeting in Tampa on Oct. 9, the Lightning won 4-3 in overtime.



Both teams have played effectively this postseason, with Washington at 9-4 and Tampa Bay winning eight of its 11 games.



"The key to the game will be how Tampa goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy responds to being pulled in Game 1," remarked Oh. "His confidence should be back, but if Washington scores early, it could lead to another quick exit."



Alex Ovechkin leads the Caps in playoff goals with nine and points with 17. Nikita Kucherov is tops on the Lightning with 13 points, including six goals.



Washington is the No. 1 postseason team on the power play, having notched 15 goals in 46 man-advantage opportunities for an impressive 32.6 percent. While Tampa Bay also has been strong on the power play with 11 goals for a 26.8 percent success rate, its short-handed defense has been lacking, allowing 10 goals in 35 opportunities.



