Capitals vs. Predators Recap: Caps Clobbered by Contemporary Cup Contenders in Nashville

A complete and deep Predators club extend their winning streak to five games with a 6 to 3 victory over Washington.

Washington packed their bags and a modest two game winning streak and traveled to Tennessee to face the Predators - winners of four straight. And there the Capitals ran into a deep Nashville team that thoroughly dismantled their guests and skated away with an easy and entertaining 6 to 3 home ice victory.

Here's Tuesday night's Plus/Minus:

Plus: Matt Niskanen returned to the Capitals lineup for the first time since October 13th contest and skated 17:00. That should be considered a win regardless of the game’s outcome.

Minus: Washington did not register a shot through the game’s first 17:50 of play. If you missed the first it was as awful as you could imagine (but actually worse).

Twelve more notes on the game.