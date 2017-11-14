Capitals vs. Predators Third Period Thread
Capitals vs. Predators Third Period Thread
Seven goals in the second period has the Capitals continuing to trail their hosts by three (6 to 3) after forty minutes of play. John Carlson, Alex Chiasson, and T.J. Oshie tallied for Washington.
Third period ahead.
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start