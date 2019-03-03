Capitals vs. Rangers odds, line: NHL picks, predictions from proven model on 19-7 run

The Washington Capitals (37-21) continue their push for a Metropolitan Division title when they travel to Madison Square Garden for 1 12:30 p.m. ET game on Sunday. The Rangers (27-37), meanwhile, will look to play spoiler while helping boost their slim playoff chances in the process.

The latest Capitals vs. Rangers odds show Washington at -149 on the money line (risk $149 to win $100), with the over-under for total goals Vegas expects is set at 6.5. It's the first game on Sunday's NHL schedule and will attract plenty of attention.

The model has taken into account that Washington comes into this game on a hot streak that has pushed the Caps up in the Metropolitan Division standings. They've won five of their past six games, including a critical road victory against the Islanders. That stretch also included a 6-5 victory against the Rangers, setting up a rematch on Sunday.

Alex Ovechkin has shown no signs of slowing down with 45 goals and 30 assists. He has had plenty of help, however, with Niklas Backstrom (61 points), Evgeny Kuznetsov (59 points) and John Carlson (57 points) all contributing big numbers on the offensive end.

But all that firepower doesn't guarantee that Washington is the best value in the Capitals vs. Rangers odds on Sunday afternoon.

The model also knows the Rangers have dropped three straight, but they all came down to a single goal, including the aforementioned matchup against the Capitals. Center Mika Zibanejad has been a promising piece for the Rangers this year with 27 goals and 36 assists. He also has helped a power-play unit that has been a strength for the Rangers with a 20.7 percent conversion rate.

And New York has pulled off some stunners in the past couple months, including victories against the Maple Leafs, Bruins and Islanders, all providing huge returns on the money line for backers.

