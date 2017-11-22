Capitals vs. Senators Second Period Thread
Capitals vs. Senators Second Period Thread
Second period thread.
Jakub “Vranamatopoeia” Vrana struck first for the Capitals 15 minutes into the frame. It’s 1-0 Caps after the first.
LOL JUST KIDDING because five seconds before the period ended and I was set to hit “Publish,” the Captain ALEX OVECHKIN found pay dirt on a breakaway and buried the biscuit high off the bar and in.
IT IS ACTUALLY 2-0 CAPS AFTER THE FIRST. Tell yo’ momma.
Second period ahead...
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019