Capitals vs. Wild Recap: The Call of the Penalty
The Capitals kick off their homestand with a solid 3-1 victory over Minnesota.
Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Report - Faceoff Summary - Play-by-Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - Advanced Stats at: Corsica, hockeystats and Natural Stat Trick
Goals from T.J. Oshie, Dmitry Orlov, and Evgeny Kuznetsov kept the Capitals on top to claim the game and the points.
All the regular recappers are off-duty tonight, which means that the recap is up to you, our loyal readers. Chip in a bullet for the game in comments and we’ll add them right here into the post! I’ll kick things off with Saturday night's Plus/Minus:
- Plus: “No passengers” - The team put in a four-line effort, protecting a narrow lead until the final horn.
- Minus: Blood on the ice is always scary, and even more so when the blood belongs to the Captain.
And now... bring on the recap bullets:
