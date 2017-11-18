Capitals vs. Wild Recap: The Call of the Penalty

The Capitals kick off their homestand with a solid 3-1 victory over Minnesota.

Goals from T.J. Oshie, Dmitry Orlov, and Evgeny Kuznetsov kept the Capitals on top to claim the game and the points.

All the regular recappers are off-duty tonight, which means that the recap is up to you, our loyal readers. Chip in a bullet for the game in comments and we’ll add them right here into the post! I’ll kick things off with Saturday night's Plus/Minus:

Plus: “No passengers” - The team put in a four-line effort, protecting a narrow lead until the final horn.

Minus: Blood on the ice is always scary, and even more so when the blood belongs to the Captain.

And now... bring on the recap bullets: