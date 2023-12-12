The days of the Capitals and Wizards playing in Washington D.C. may be numbered. According to a report from 7News, owner Ted Leonsis will be at an event with Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin in Alexandria on Wednesday morning.

The expectation is that Monumental Sports and Entertainment will announce a plan to move the NHL and NBA teams to the Potomac Yard area. The project will involve building a new sports district that includes a new stadium to be shared by the two teams, a 3,000-seat music venue, hotels and headquarters for Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

The Washington Mystics, also owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment, are expected to remain in D.C. along with larger concerts and events.

Per the report, Virginia legislators have already voted to approve the proposal, including the 8-million-square-foot facility at Potomac Yard. However, there would still be some hurdles to clear with the project needing to pass through the General Assembly and Alexandria City Council.

Assuming the proposal does get all the necessary approvals, ground would break on construction in 2025 and the teams would move to Virginia in 2028. That would leave the Washington Nationals as the only Big Four team remaining in Washington D.C.